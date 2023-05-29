A second fire broke out at the shredded tire pile near the Moda Center on May 29, 2023 (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pile of shredded tires that lit on fire Thursday went up in flames again Monday morning, Portland fire officials said.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue shared on Twitter that the crews were responding to another fire at the pile just off the Steel Bridge.

Hoses were set up around the fire at a distance, including on the Steel Bridge itself for a while blocking traffic, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but authorities said they were making good progress on extinguishing the blaze and the response has been pared down.

Stay tuned as KOIN 6 brings you updates to this story.