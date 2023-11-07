PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eyes will be downtown Wednesday as Portland kicks off the holiday season with the arrival of the Pioneer Square Christmas tree.

At 10 a.m. tomorrow, the 75-foot Douglas Fir, provided by Stimson Lumber, will make its way into the square.

Portlanders might even catch a glimpse of Santa himself as he gets ready for the festive season.

The tree’s arrival is just the beginning of the seasonal fun, with the tree lighting coming later on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, and the Portland Bazaar also makes its way to the square in late November.