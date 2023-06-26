PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At 21 years old, blues guitarist Timothy James is shredding strings and making waves representing Oregon at the International Blues Challenge and now is gearing up for the Waterfront Blues Festival.

The TJ Wong Trio will be performing July 3 on the Blues Stage, in what James says will be a “high-energy” performance.

The blues fest set comes as the band is releasing a new album in July.

“It’s an all-original record and I just like how high-energy and positive it is and it’s just a lot of blues guitar and it’s just a fun record,” James said.

Watch the videos above for TJ Wong Trio’s performances on AM Extra.