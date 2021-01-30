‘Toon Tour’ livens up Portland State University campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland-based artist known for his cartoon-style wooden cutouts and family-friendly front yard displays has now planted several new pieces of art across the Portland State University campus.

It’s called the “Portland State Toon Tour” and features cut-outs at various landmarks on the campus that you can hunt down in-person — or take a look at online.

“Every single piece has a fun little backstory based on Oregon, Portland, or specifically Portland State and it’s all so fun – it kind of feels like a giant I-spy game,” said artist Mike Bennett.

The toon tour can be done completely outside with plenty of space to spread out.

Bennett said five of them are meant to be given away to anyone who does the tour. You just have to snap some photos of the pieces and post to social media while also tagging Portland State or Bennett himself.