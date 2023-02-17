PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of Oregon’s top wineries is celebrating National Drink Wine Day over the holiday weekend with deals typically reserved for its members at its Lake Oswego lounge.

While Feb. 18 marks the holiday, Domaine Serene is celebrating all weekend long with 25% off of flights and wine by the glass — a deal that’s usually a member-exclusive, Jamie Chianello of Domaine Serene told KOIN 6 News.

“Come in, grab some bubbles, grab a flight, grab some food and just enjoy,” Chianello said.

Earlier this week, the winery unveiled their first new release of 2023 — a single vintage brute and a single vintage brute rose, as part of their sparkling collection.

“They’re beautiful, one-of-a-kind gems of wines,” Chianello said.

The vintages, which are typically member exclusives, will be available for purchase over the weekend.