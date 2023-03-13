PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, Your Weekend Rundown host Jeremiah Stroop is sharing the top spots to celebrate in Portland.

Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar is hosting a pub crawl on March 17, followed by a Shamrock Stroll on Saturday where guests can enjoy area food and drink specials, Stroop said.

March 17 also marks Paddy’s 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. showcasing live Irish music, corned beef with cabbage and Guinness. Stroop says a portion of proceeds from the fest will benefit the Children’s Cancer Association.

For more festivities, Stroop recommends Portlanders check out the McMenamins Kennedy School location for a lineup of Irish music and dancing on March 17 and 18.

