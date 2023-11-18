PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas arrived in Portland November 13, a day before their scheduled concert at Alberta Rose Theatre. They stopped for breakfast and then planned to see the sites of the city.

But the day turned out much differently than the touring Scottish fiddle player planned.

They came out to find someone had broken into their car, parked at SW 10th and Taylor, and stole all their musical equipment and suitcases at some point between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

These instruments were stolen from Alasdair Fraser in Portland, November 13, 2023 (Courtesy)

“Every single thing in the car was taken: Two suitcases, a cello and a massive flight case and my violin and a big bag of equipment,” Fraser told KOIN 6 News.

The show was able to go on, he said, because of the generosity of many people. But he hopes to get his things back. Someone did return Haas’ cello.

“So at this point we are missing the violin, my treasured violin, all my microphone equipment and Natalie’s suitcase,” Fraser said. “Most of my luggage and Natalie’s suitcase is gone.”

Thieves broke into this car at SW 10th and Taylor and stole all of Alasdair Fraser’s musical instruments, including his “treasured violin,” November 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Alasdair Fraser)

They’re offering a reward for the safe return of the stolen items: 530.913.3345.

Portland police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB regarding case number 23-295890.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.