Traffic backed up for blocks for RingSide steak sale

Traffic on West Burnside as cars line up for steaks from RingSide Steakhouse. April 25, 2020 (KOIN)

The steaks have since sold out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A steak sale brought people out of their homes in droves to line up outside RingSide Steakhouse on Saturday.

The steakhouse was offering frozen, dry-aged steaks for the first time in the restaurant’s 75-year history.

Traffic on West Burnside was backed up for blocks as people lined up in their cars in hopes of nabbing some high-quality beef to cook at home. Portland police officers were sent out to help direct traffic.

The drive-up sale was supposed to last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., however, by noon RingSide had run out of steaks.

Traffic on West Burnside as cars line up for steaks from RingSide Steakhouse. April 25, 2020 (KOIN)

If you weren’t able to buy a box of the coveted beef, there might be a chance to do so in the future. According to RingSide Steakhouse’s website, the restaurant is in the process of creating a pre-order pick-up program.