PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers traveling across or near Portland’s Steel Bridge may have had their evening commute disrupted thanks to a fire on Wednesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire and Rescue announced crews were responding to a blaze at the west end of the Steel Bridge near Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. The crews were clearing out by 6:45 p.m., according to a PFR tweet.

Authorities say one person sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

PFR tells KOIN 6 News the fire sparked behind a “decorative cinder-block wall” at what the Oregon Department of Transportation says was some type of camp underneath the bride’s on-ramp. It’s not yet clear what exactly started the fire.

As crews continue digging things out from under the ramp, fire officials and ODOT engineers are working to determine if it still is safe to use. In the meantime, all eastbound traffic on the bridge will be blocked until Thursday at least, according to ODOT.

Avoid the area if possible.

