PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound traffic is being diverted from Interstate Avenue Monday morning after a tent caught fire near where the street meets the Broadway Bridge, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze at around 9:20 a.m. Fire officials told KOIN 6 that the fire has since been extinguished but crews remain on the scene to monitor possible hot spots.

No one has been reported injured.

Last week, during Thursday’s morning commute, PF&R battled a large blaze that ignited at an encampment in a similar area. That fire spread to nearby brush and set off propane canisters in the area.

Prior to that, on March 8, a fire was found burning inside a makeshift tunnel under the Steel Bridge onramp on the east side where people were camping. Firefighters had to smash holes into the cinderblock wall to reach the fire and pull one person out.

