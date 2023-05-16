Portland has the fifth-best odds to win the lottery at 10.5%.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a disappointing 2022-23 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping their fortunes will change during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

The lottery will air on ESPN Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Portland has the fifth-best odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick at 10.5%, after finishing the season with a 33-49 record.

The Blazers last won the draft lottery in 2007 and selected Ohio State center Greg Oden with the top pick — they had just a 5.3% chance to receive the No. 1 pick that year.

Nineteen-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-2 stretch forward is averaging just over 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A.

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22.