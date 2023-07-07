He told KOIN 6 his office is trying to make projects get on the ground more quickly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Washington and Oregon Friday as funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal rolls out. The bill is the first round of funding local lawmakers could get from the federal government.

Secretary Buttigieg toured two projects – one in Washougal and another in Portland. At face value, they are very different, but they both have the potential to connect communities.

In Washougal, lawmakers like Rep. Marie Gluezencamp Perez and Sen. Maria Cantwell thanked Buttigieg for the grant that was recently awarded to raise a railroad crossing at 32nd Street to eliminate a crossing gate there.

The railroad crossing has a huge impact. Nationally, the line carries 60% of Midwest crops to the international market.

“We are the gateway to Pacific trade,” Cantwell said.

Two hours of train crossings a day separate the town, and 15% of crashes happen on 32nd Street. Forty million dollars of the up-to-$60 million needed came from the Infrastructure Act to fix that problem — and it could take years.

“We’re looking at a probably five- to six-year timeline depending on the environmental review,” Buttigieg said.

He told KOIN 6 the Office of the Secretary has an effort in place to make projects get on the ground more quickly.

“We’re trying to clear some of that out of our administrative processes so we can get the dollars out the door,” Buttigieg said.

It’s one of several projects across the country to streamline shipping by rail, which can give more chances for transit as well. When freight and passenger rail conflict, Buttigieg said he focuses on enforcing the rules of the rail to prioritize passengers – like along Amtrak’s Cascade line.

“Look at more muscular enforcement of the requirement that passengers be put first,” he said.

In Portland, Gov. Tina Kotek, Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici, and State Rep. Kahn Pham showed Buttigieg the 82nd Avenue corridor, which has deteriorated over the decades.

“Those disinvestments perpetuate poverty and inequality,” Kotek said. “Those scars must heal.”

A grant has yet to be approved for this project, but there are big plans to build out TriMet’s FX bus line there. Officials hope to create a bus-only lane, bike lanes and improved pedestrian access along the seven-mile stretch.

“Make every community of every size the kind of community where people can get around safely on two wheels, on foot, in wheelchairs, on transit and any other mode of transportation,” Buttigieg said.

Funding ultimately relies on how much money is available which is what local leaders were advocating for.

“We’re not going to abandon our state and local partners as they work to deliver these projects successfully,” Buttigieg said. “We’re staying in touch on understanding the issues and obstacles that may come up so we can work through that to get these projects off the page and into the ground and into people’s everyday lives.”

Two huge projects on the horizon are the Interstate Bridge Project and the Rose Quarter Project.

Buttigieg said he couldn’t comment on those projects directly because the grant process is ongoing, but he did say that advocacy from elected leaders is strong. He said Washington and Oregon working together will help the project’s proposal.

Rose Quarter and the Columbia River Crossing have been talked about for at least a decade. Planning, Designing, and reviewing are processes that take years.

"We're staying in touch on understanding the issues and obstacles that may come up so we can work through that to get these projects off the page and into the ground and into people's everyday lives," Buttigieg said.