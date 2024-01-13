PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in her early 30s died when a tree feel on an RV in Portland and set it on fire, Portland Fire & Rescue said in a release.

When fire crews arrived around 2:30 p.m Saturday in the Hazelwood neighborhood they found the tree on the RV with a power pole, multiple live lines and a transformer in the way of a rescue. The fire hydrant closest to the scene was frozen.

As another crew found another hydrant, firefighters learned 3 others had been in the RV at the time but managed to escape. One was later taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the 4 people in the RV were using an open flame stove to keep warm when the tree fell. That caused the RV to catch fire.