PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With most COVID-19 precautions now lifted in Oregon, Portland has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people people walking downtown this year than during the pandemic, according to Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

A report released Tuesday detailed the number of pedestrians walking downtown in 2022 compared to 2021 and 2020.

Despite pedestrians returning to other major cities sooner than Portland, the report calls the Rose City’s 64% increase of pedestrians a “tremendous rebound.” In 2022, nearly 2.7 million more people reportedly found themselves in downtown Portland — usually for dinner, leisure or entertainment — than in 2021.

With more people working hybrid or fully remote, Sydney Mead, Clean & Safe’s Director of Downtown Program, noted Portland is seeing an increase in foot traffic in the evenings and on weekends rather than the usual 9 to 5.

“The bright light in our recovery efforts has really been the return of big events to the downtown core, and we are seeing that these events are attracting people downtown,” said Mead.

The report found that prior to the pandemic people typically spent time downtown between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Now, in 2022, people tend to come downtown between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The full report can be found on Downtown Portland Clean & Safe’s website.