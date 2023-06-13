PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — TriMet will shut down its MAX Red Line connection to the Portland International Airport for more than four months beginning on Sunday, June 18.

The planned 126-day disruption is part of the regional transit agency’s three-year Better Red Improvement Project which will improve reliability while also extending the Red Line west 10 stations to Hillsboro. Shuttle buses will provide connections between the Gateway Transit Center and the airport while the line is shut down.

“If you’ve already booked plane tickets and were planning to take MAX to PDX, don’t worry, we’ll still have you covered, with shuttle buses serving Gateway, PDX and all the closed stations between. With shuttle buses taking surface roads to and from the airport, you will want to plan at least an extra 30 minutes for your trip,” TriMet said on Monday, June 12.

During the disruption, TriMet will completely remodel the Portland International Airport MAX Station and build a two-thirds mile long second track near PDX. The agency will also perform nearly 20 other upgrade and maintenance projects in the closed section between the Gateway Transit Center and the airport. They will include everything from repairs, inspections and equipment installations to graffiti removal, rail welding and replacement.

“Plan your trip in advance: Whether you have a flight to catch in August or you take the MAX Red Line every day, now is the time to start planning your travel using trimet.org/planner. You can plot your trip in advance with this online trip-planning tool, which will provide an estimated ride time using a shuttle bus. You can also sign up to have service alerts delivered directly via text or email, giving you the information you need, immediately, to make informed travel decisions,” TriMet said.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners.