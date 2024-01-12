The Red, Blue and Green MAX line trains will have service disruptions from Jan. 14 though Feb. 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Sunday, the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland will be closed to MAX trains for six weeks due to the final stages of construction on TriMet’s “A Better Red Project,” which seeks to extend and improve the Red Line.

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, MAX Red Line service will be suspended while the Blue and Green lines will have multiple shuttle bus routes operating as crews also do work to upgrade the tracks.

Blue line shuttles will run from Northeast 7th to East 102nd Avenue. The Green line will only run between the Clackamas Town Center and Southeast Main Street. Shuttles will then run between Southeast Main and the Gateway Transit Center, then up to PDX.

As a result of these service disruptions, TriMet has cautioned riders to plan for at least an extra 60 minutes for trips.