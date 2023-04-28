Change would raise cost of adult tickets by 30 cents, youth and honored citizen tickets by 15 cents

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — TriMet is considering its first across-the-board fare increase in over a decade, which would raise adult tickets by 30 cents and youth and honored citizen tickets by 15 cents.

Dozens of riders spoke in opposition to the proposed fare hike at TriMet’s board meeting on April 26. The board will vote on the proposal at its May 24 meeting.

The price increase would bring a two-and-a-half-hour adult ticket to $2.80. LIFT paratransit single rides would also increase to $2.80. Youth and honored citizen tickets would be $1.40. Day passes would also increase to stay equal to the cost of two individual tickets.

If approved, prices would increase on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rider fares account for just 6% of TriMet’s annual revenue.

“The can has been kicked along enough, and I’m deeply saddened that we’ve come to this unfortunate and also heartbreaking consideration,” TriMet director Thomas Kim, who represents Washington County, said of the long delay in raising fares.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners