PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The TriMet Board of Directors will begin considering a proposed fare increase at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 26. The Board will hold a public hearing on Ordinance 374, as part of the process. They will not make a decision during the April meeting. Instead, a second reading and vote on the ordinance is scheduled for the Board’s May 24 meeting. If approved, the fare increase would take effect January 1, 2024.

The proposal that the Board is considering calls for increasing:

Adult 2 ½-hour tickets and LIFT single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80.

Honored Citizen and Youth 2 ½-hour tickets by 15 cents to $1.40.

Adult day passes by 60 cents to $5.60.

Honored Citizen and Youth day passes by 30 cents to $2.80.

According to the regional transit agency, the current proposal calls for no change to monthly and annual fares, including the monthly fare cap for riders using Hop Fastpass. The monthly cap would remain at $100 for riders using the Adult fare and $28 those using Youth or Honored Citizen fares.

TriMet last increased the Adult fare in 2012. That’s despite inflation and increases for other basic services over the past decade, as well as a 37% increase in the cost of running and maintaining the transit system. the agency said.

Providing feedback

The April Board of Directors meeting will be held in Suite 206 of the Portland Building, which is located at 1128 Southwest 5th Avenue. During the meeting, the public will have multiple opportunities to provide feedback on the proposal:

