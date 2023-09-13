PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The last three years have been brutal for mass transit agencies across the county. Ridership fell of the cliff in March 2020 when Covid-19 hit. Government-imposed shuts downs, stay-at-home orders, and public fear suddenly reduced ridership to just 20% of pre-pandemic levels by the next month, according to the American Public Transportation Association. Recovery has been slow because of the popularity of remote work, with average ridership now at about 75% of where it was before Covid-19, the association reports.

TriMet was also hit hard. Total weekly ridership plunged from 1.83 million in January 2020 to 623,000 by May — just 34% of pre-pandemic levels. Weekly ridership only rebounded to 1.14 million by March of this year, supporting the regional transit agency’s decision to launch a “Forward Together” realignment of bus lines that deemphasizes traditional work commutes and increases service outside downtown Portland.

Through it all, the FX2-Division project has been one of TriMet’s bright spots. The agency’s first Frequent Express bus line between Portland and Gresham was constructed during the pandemic and opened on time and within budget. After a year of service, TriMet says the $175 million project is fulfilling many of its original goals, including speeding up travel on the line.

“We launched the FX2-Division line on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Our big, green, FX articulated buses rolled along the 15-mile Division Street corridor between Downtown Portland and Gresham. And, FX — Frequent Express — has lived up to its name, delivering fast, frequent and more reliable bus service,” the regional transit agency said in a Sept. 13 release celebrating the anniversary.

According to TriMet, morning median travel times on Division Street — where most of the travel takes place — between Southeast 12th and Southeast 82nd avenues are producing travel time savings of over 20%. FX2 riders are also experiencing 6 minutes and 5 ½ minutes of travel savings during morning and afternoon peak travel, respectively, TriMet said.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners