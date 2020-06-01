Police advise TriMet to suspend service during curfew

Agency said disturbances during curfew pose too big of a safety risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced its MAX trains and buses will stop serving Downtown Portland during the citywide curfew beginning at 8 p.m.

The move comes just a couple hours after announcing TriMet would continue on with operations, but with the potential to cancel service if certain areas become dangerous for riders or operators. The agency said it made the decision based on guidance from the Portland Police Bureau Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extended a citywide curfew through the night as a response to three consecutive nights of protesting.

TriMet asked riders to keep up to date on developments surrounding demonstrations that have the potential to impact service regardless of the curfew. The agency recommends riders check trimet.org/alerts, follow @trimetalerts on Twitter or sign up for TriMet service alerts by email or text message at trimet.org/email.

Portland’s curfew lasts from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.