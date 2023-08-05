PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Despite the bad rap downtown Portland has gotten, TriMet is moving its administrative headquarters there. The new location that will be dedicated on Aug. 8 is just blocks from Portland City Hall, the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, the epicenter of lengthy racial justice protests that hurt area businesses and the city’s national reputation.

The new location is in One Main Place, and existing office building located at 101 Southwest Main Street. To celebrate the move and TriMet’s ongoing commitment to downtown Portland, TriMet will host a grand opening there on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“TriMet’s 11-year lease at One Main Place is for 95,000 square feet within the 20-story office building. When TriMet negotiated the lease agreement in late 2021, it represented the largest new commercial lease agreement in the state of Oregon,” the regional transit agency said in an Aug. 3 announcement.

The administrative offices had been located just south of downtown. According to TriMet, workgroups that will report regularly to One Main Place include Engineering, Construction and Planning; Facilities Management; Finance, Labor Relations and Human Resources; Legal Services; Public Affairs; and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.

The General Manager, Chief Operating Officer and members of the executive leadership team also have offices at the new location.

