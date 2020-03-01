TriMet rolls out spring service improvements

Several new adjustments have been made to reduce wait times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday marks a new era for TriMet.

The public agency has rolled out its set of spring improvements aimed to make bus and train rides faster and more convenient for riders:

Bus Service

Lines 20-Burnside Stark and 76-Greenburg Hall have been added to TriMet’s Frequent Service Network.

Line 78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy is replacing 42-Denney/Hall and will bring more service to Washington County.

Lines 17-Holgate/Broadway and 70-12th/NE 33rd will see a reduction in congestion thanks to new routes.

Stops at the Beaverton Transit Center will be consolidated for easier transfers and to accommodate new Frequent Service lines.

MAX Service

Kings Hill/SW Salmon, Mall/SW 4th Ave and Mall/SW 5th Ave MAX stations will close to help riders move faster through Downtown Portland.

Overall, schedules for dozens of bus routes and all five MAX lines have been evaluated and adjusted to ensure the fastest route possible.

TriMet’s roll-out is the biggest expansion in the agency’s history.

For a full, detailed list of all the changes, visit TriMet.