TriMet temporarily suspends downtown Portland services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet MAX trains and buses will stop downtown services in Portland, starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The transit agency said the decision was made based on guidance from Portland Police in the wake of “this weekend’s disruptive demonstrations.” It is unclear if services will resume later Sunday night or begin on Monday morning.

Additionally, TriMet advised that after 8 p.m. Sunday, when the mayor’s curfew goes into effect, people should only use public transit for essential trips.