PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planning to hit the town to ring in the New Year? Get home safe with TriMet!

TriMet announced in mid-December they would once again be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. the next day.

It was also announced that TriMet’s partners C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar will waive fees.

According to TriMet, Portland has seen record-high traffic fatalities and the crash risk rises on holidays like New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, TriMet said they are proud to continue offering free rides for the new year and reminded Portlanders not to drink and drive.