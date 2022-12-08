If approved, the higher fares wouldn’t go in effect until Jan. 1, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a little over a year from now, TriMet riders could be paying more than the usual $2.50 for regular adult fare.

On Thursday, Portland’s go-to public transit service announced that it was considering raising adult fare for the first time in more than a decade. The new cost would be $2.80, 30 cents higher than where it currently stands.

The price of the adult day pass would increase as well, to $5.60. The youth day pass would also change from $2.50 to $2.80.

According to a TriMet spokeperson, their adult fare has remained at 2012 numbers despite the inflated prices of fuel, water, garbage and more.

“That’s despite inflation and a 37% increase in the cost of running and maintaining our transit system,’ TriMet said in a release. “Among the rise in costs we’ve experienced, TriMet’s average cost for a gallon of fuel was 18% higher in the past year than in fiscal year 2018, and since mid-2021, we’ve seen a 10%-25% increase in prices for many of the parts and components for our buses and trains.”

The official vote on the increased fares is scheduled for May 24, 2023. If approved, the higher fares wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

TriMet is currently asking riders and the community for their opinions on whether fares should go up. Portlanders can give their feedback online, or in-person at one of next year’s open houses.

All comments will be shared with the TriMet Board of Directors ahead of the May 2023 board meeting.