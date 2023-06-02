The scene of the crash. (Photo provided by viewer Jim Vanderbeck.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A truck carrying an industrial-sized tank scraped the bottom of a pedestrian footbridge connecting Adidas’ North American headquarters on Greeley Avenue in North Portland Friday at about 1 p.m., briefly blocking traffic in the area.

A witness to the scene told KOIN 6 News that the truck was temporarily stuck beneath the bridge after its oversized load failed to make the clearance.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera told KOIN 6 that the bridge is privately owned and that no public property is believed to have been damaged by the crash at this time.

“Someone at the scene notified our dispatchers of this incident,” Rivera said. “We don’t know of any current hazard in the right of way or damage to public property.”

Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 that no units responded to the location this afternoon, stating that PPB possibly did not respond to the crash.