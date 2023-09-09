“The damage done to the David Campbell Memorial is the most severe in memory"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A retired Portland fireman says the David Campbell Memorial, a memorial dedicated to the city’s fallen firefighters, was the recent target of a ‘truly egregious crime.’

The David Campbell Memorial Association noticed that the monument had been vandalized on Wednesday, according to association President Don Porth.

In a newsletter, Porth wrote the vandal stole 6 brass pieces from the memorial and destroyed another in an attempt to steal it. He also said the 95-year-old limestone floor was ‘significantly damaged’ and the vandals had removed its commemorative name plates.

Porth additionally reported that the memorial walls were covered in graffiti.

The retired Portland Fire & Rescue firefighter said he isn’t sure when the vandalism occurred, or if the same suspect — or suspects — are responsible for both the stolen property and the graffiti.

“The damage done to the David Campbell Memorial is the most severe in memory,” Porth added in a newsletter. “This is not normal vandalism nor theft… It is likely this same person has imposed damage in other parts of the community.”

He went on to cite Oregon statute 166.076, which rules crimes against structures that commemorate the dead as a Class-A misdemeanor. Anyone who violates the statute faces a maximum fine of $50,000.

DCMA has already started talks on developing “Portland Firefighter Memorial Plaza,” a new and improved version of the pre-existing tribute to fallen firefighters.

“[T]he David Campbell Memorial Association has been working hard to generate the plans and concept for the site moving forward and we hope to have images to share in the next newsletter. At this time, our priority is addressing the damage to the Memorial.” Porth said.