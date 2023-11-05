PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a MAX train alongside the I-84 freeway Saturday night, according to Portland police.

Just after 9:30 p.m., PPB officers and officials with the Traffic Division responded to a report of two people being hit by a MAX light rail train along I-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue. When officers arrived they report finding two people dead at the scene.

According to officials, evidence suggests they were speeding in their vehicle along the highway early on, then crashed. They subsequently left their vehicle, jumped over the highway barrier to retrieve a car part that was in the TriMet restricted area and were both hit by the train.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is investigating the incident. I-84 closed all westbound lanes between Northeast 43rd Avenue and I-5, but re-opened the lanes just after 4 a.m. Sunday when authorities say they concluded the investigation.

During the investigation, MAX Blue, Green and Red line services were affected. Tri-Met has current service information at https://trimet.org/home/alerts/.

No additional information is available for release at this time, but the crash investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.