PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two other victims have been revealed by officials in the deadly shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland Airport that killed another man and woman.

A Port of Portland spokesperson told KOIN 6 that both of those additional victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

When asked on Wednesday, the Port of Portland officials didn’t deny there were more victims but instead said they didn’t have additional information, but when asked the same question again on Friday, they gave a different response.

When pressed about it further, they confirmed there are in fact more victims and one of them was a hotel security guard.

It’s still unknown what led up to the shooting, but authorities have revealed the man and woman shot to death inside the Embassy Suites early Wednesday morning were Adrian Daeshawn Granville and Teonjenique Hudson Howard, also known as “Titi”.

The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident. That team is made up of investigators from the Portland Police Bureau, Gresham Police, Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Within the last four months, three people have been shot and killed at this hotel, back in November 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr. was shot to death there.

The 20-year-old accused of killing him will go to trial in December.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the hotel’s manager and the company that owns the hotel and has not heard back.