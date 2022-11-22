PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investment house Sloy, Dahl & Holst is once again joining forces with restaurant Trap Kitchen to keep the Portland community fed this Thanksgiving.

Sloy, Dahl & Holst founder Ron Sloy already knew Trap Kitchen manager Eddie Bynum for years before this collaboration, due to his relationship with Bynum’s father. For the very first time in 2021, the manager reached out to “Uncle” Sloy about sponsoring Trap Kitchen’s annual holiday turkey giveaway, called Feed the Community.

The latest turkey drive took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Portlanders were invited to pull up and get their “free turkey and holiday essentials.” About 250 turkeys were purchased for the event.

Food drives like this one support Portlanders in need, like one woman who Sloy says was moved to tears after she received two turkeys and two pies for the eight mouths she has to feed this Thanksgiving.

“I can only imagine how the households around Oregon and our community are feeling so we’re trying to do what we can do, pay it forward a little bit, [and] put a smile on people’s faces,” Sloy, who is also known as ‘Really Tan Portland Ken,’ said.

He added, “It’s been a difficult environment in the world the last couple of years with COVID, now inflation and now people are struggling and that just made my wife and I feel that everything that we’re doing right now is paying it forward.”

These efforts to support the community were not in vain, but there were still 40 turkeys left after Sunday’s giveaway. That is why the Trap Kitchen team is collaborating with Sloy, Dahl & Holst again this Wednesday to make sure the food doesn’t go to waste.

Sloy, Dahl & Holst and Trap Kitchen Feed the Community flyer (courtesy of Sloy)

Feed the Community happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Locals can stop by the restaurant within the Roseland Theater on 8 NW 6th Avenue to grab free hot plates for them or their family.

There is no registration required for the event. People simply have to show up.

“Portland’s changed a lot and so, this is what it’s about,” Sloy said. “This is what makes the holidays when you can get your heart full and feed somebody or do something just out of kindness.