PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ricky Gomez, owner of Palomar, stopped by the KOIN studio to share a few cocktails perfect for toasting to dad! As a bonus — they’re themed for the U.S. Open if dad’s a golf fan planning to watch this weekend.

Find recipes for Lemon Wedge and Highland Bloom cocktails below.

Lemon Wedge

1.5 oz of Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Whisky

3 oz of Club Soda

2 oz Lemonade

Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a highball glass and garnish with a lemon wheel. (If you’re looking for maximum authenticity, spear that lemon with a golf tee!)

Highland Bloom

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Whisky

.5 oz. Apricot Liqueur

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

4 Dashes: Fee Brother Fee Foam

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Dry shake ingredients to foam pour into coupe glass. Garnish with lightly torch rosemary sprig across top.

