PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person suffered significant injuries when they fell about 100 feet from a boat and into the Willamette River, knocking them unconscious Monday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

At around 9 a.m., crews rushed to the river near Swan Island and launched a water-rope rescue to help dock personnel save a worker that had fallen while repairing the side of the ship, according to PF&R.

Fire officials said the individual was unconscious and injured their head during the fall.

Just before 9:50 a.m., officials reported the worker had been pulled out of the river and was being taken to a hospital. In a later release, PF&R said the worker was loaded into a safety basket and lifted up from the high water using the ship’s crane.

While this water rescue was unfolding, PF&R was also being called to a nearby fire at the Nabisco plant located at 100 Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Due to the plant’s size, the incident required a “high-rise protocol,” bringing in more than 40 firefighters.

Large flames were bursting from a 300-foot-long oven in the plant, with firefighters calling the size of the flames “unusual.”

PF&R said the response was “quickly pared down,” and the oven is expected to be back up and running before noon.