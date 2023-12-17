PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Union Gospel Mission (UGM) celebrated progress on its new women and children’s home Sunday afternoon.

The 53,000 square-foot building will help UGM’s LifeChange program, which gives assistance to women and children recovering from the trauma of homelessness, addiction and domestic violence.

Today’s celebration was known as a “Topping Out”, where they attached a Christmas tree to the tallest and final beam for the project, marking a significant milestone toward completion.

The event also featured updates on the project, speeches from UGM recovery graduates, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies as well.