PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Juicy ham with pineapple, potatoes au gratin, green beans and so much more on guests’ plates at the Union Gospel Mission’s Christmas Day celebration in downtown Portland.

Union Gospel Mission is keeping up with its annual tradition of serving hot meals to those in need.

The smell of delicious food hung in the air, but what really stood out about the whole event was the radiating warmth and the feeling of the holiday spirit throughout the dining hall.

Union Gospel Missions’ executive director Matt Stein shared that what the whole day is really about is taking care of those in the community.

“We try in the holidays to really open the doors up and take it another level up,” said Stein. “We want our guests to feel encouraged and cared for.”

Stein says they served roughly 300 meals on Christmas, but the giving spirit doesn’t stop there.

“Today through the week will be 800,” Stein shared. “We’ve been handing Christmas meals out to different encampments and individuals, but today is about 300.”

One guest, Kat, just arrived in Portland a few days ago and she said she is already feeling the community support.

“It was important to me to not only celebrate Christmas but celebrate with some people that I was around,” said Kat. “So, I’m glad that the volunteers came out today to cook us a meal.”

Stein told KOIN 6 that for many Christmas doesn’t feel special, but they are working to change that.

“There’s been a lot of people that have said in the past that Christmas can just be another day for them,” Stein said. “And we’re trying to make that market different this year that they would see people, they would be welcomed there, served during the meal today by our volunteers.”

For Kat and many other guests that mission has been a success.