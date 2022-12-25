PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Portlanders experiencing homelessness will be treated to a Christmas Day feast.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Union Gospel Mission is serving 400 meals, featuring ham with pineapple and brown sugar, AuGratin potatoes, green beans with onion, dinner rolls and butter, tropical fruit salad, and pie. Those served will also receive a “snack sack” to munch on later in the day.

UGM asks anyone that wants to help to make a donation on their website here.

The Christmas Day meal is one of many the UGM has prepared for the community this holiday season. Since Dec. 18, UGM said it’s been handing out meals to the homeless community as part of its Search + Rescue and will continue to do so through the next week.

The organization estimates it will prepare around 1,200 Christmas meals in all.