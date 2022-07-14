PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cully Farmers Market in Northeast Portland is closing early this season over safety concerns.

The closure was prompted by a few people creating an “unsafe environment” for staff, according to the District Manager Edy Martinez.

42nd Ave and NAYA Family Center, the organizations that run the market, have reportedly been working to create a more diverse and welcoming event. More staff and contractors were hired this season to help local businesses participating.

“Our number one priority is to provide a positive, fun, and safe farmer’s market experience for everyone involved,” said Martinez.

Organizers said the farmer’s market will be back in 2023 if they can maintain a safe environment.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to event organizers for comment.