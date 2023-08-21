Grant High School athletes still looking for place to train, play

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than 2 weeks after announcing the Grant Bowl synthetic turf at Grant Park is not safe for student athletes, the Portland Public School Board said the field will be replaced and ready to use by the fall of 2024.

A release on Monday from Portland Parks & Rec said PPS Board Chair Gary Hollands and City Commissioner Dan Ryan “committed to replace” the artificial turf. Additionally, the parks department will work with PPS to oversee funding and timelines for the replacement.

But that is a year away.

For now, Grant High School athletes are still looking for a place to practice and play. “The two organizations will continue to work together to ensure all Grant High School athletic program needs are met,” officials said.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.