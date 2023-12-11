PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tina Whalberg is one of several residents at the Unthank Plaza who were temporarily displaced by a 2-alarm fire in November. But now she and other residents said their homes are unsafe and unlivable.

Shortly after the fire, crews tossed charred debris out the window. But the debris is still there and Whalberg said it’s blocking the gate that she would use in case of another fire.

“They had me in a motel for about three-and-a-half weeks,” she told KOIN 6 News, “and then they said to come back, and I said, ‘It’s not livable because the wall’s still open.'”

Resident Robin Ferrell said her unit still has damage from a fire earlier this year and said it was only made worse by the blaze in November.

“My walls are still black up there and I’m inhaling that smoke,” Ferrell said.

Unthank Plaza, managed by Home Forward, caters to low-income tenants, many of whom are elderly and disabled.

She said she was excited to get back home but was shocked to find her bedroom wall still missing, covered with tape and a tarp and several of her items moved around with burnt rubble still outside her door “that looks like crap.”

“I told them, this is going to take me forever to fix. Because I can’t walk anymore, I can’t lift anymore and it’s hard,” Whalberg said.

Home Forward offered tenants temporary housing down the street at the Dawson Park Complex, she said, but due to the high crime rates, most tenants preferred to stay at Unthank Plaza.

“It’s dangerous, very dangerous. That’s where all the shootings are at,” Whalberg said.

She and other tenants told KOIN 6 News they experienced poor living conditions before the fire but now feel homeless and scared to speak out for fear of losing their housing.

“You’ve got a death warrant here but they’re gonna give you a higher death warrant there,” Whalberg said.

“I’m still living there,” Farrell said. “I don’t have nowhere else to go. I’m on a fixed income. I don’t have enough money to be going nowhere.”

“We’re low-income, yes, we know that,” Whalberg said. “But they don’t have to rub it in our faces, and that’s what they’re doing.”

Statement from Home Forward

Just before 5 p.m. Home Forward officials provided this statement to KOIN 6 News:

Home Forward officials told KOIN 6 News they know this has been a difficult and traumatic situation for tenants. They also said they’re working with another firm to try and dry out any wet spots while they work to restore the building. They’ve offered alternative housing at the other location down the road as well as different units within Unthink Plaza.

At Home Forward, we are committed to the health and safety of our housing communities, and we understand how disruptive and traumatic situations like this can be for residents. That is why any tenant requesting relocation resulting from the November 9 fire has been provided temporary or permanent alternative accommodations while we undertake necessary testing and remediation.

Since the incident, our team has been working with impacted residents on both immediate and long-term actions, including resident services support, ongoing moisture and air quality testing, and relocation of any impacted tenants to hotels, the Residence Inn, and/or other vacant units at Unthank and Dawson Park.

We have also engaged Finmark Restoration, who are in the process of conducting moisture checks, dry-outs, and air scrubbing of the units in preparation for the larger repair work to begin.

We know this has been very hard on residents. Our goal is to continue providing support to every affected resident to ensure their stability and respond to their needs. If residents have needs, questions or concerns, we encourage them to directly contact the resident services team.

In addition, would you mind sharing who has reached out to you about this? Our property management team will want to reach out to them directly in order to address their concerns and facilitate a temporary housing solution for them.