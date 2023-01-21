A van containing four show dogs was stolen from a Janzen Beach hotel parking lot, Jan. 21, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A van was stolen from a Jantzen Beach hotel, and with it, four show dogs competing in the Rose City Dog Show, according to authorities.

The van was stolen from the hotel parking lot on Saturday around 7:45 a.m. after it had been briefly left running, according to Portland police.

Inside the van were four terriers, which were show dogs competing in the show at the Portland Expo Center, police said.

The stolen van was a dark blue 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van. The van had no plates, a temporary tag in the back window, a handicap placard and a Rose City Dog Show parking pass in the front window.

Police are asking the people to keep an eye out for the van, although they are also warning that there might be similar unrelated vans in the area.

They ask anyone with reason to believe they have seen the stolen van to call 911, or if the information isn’t time sensitive, to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and to mention case number 23-19222.