PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was New Year’s Day when Shonnett O’Neal had a chat with her daughter that changed her life and maybe the lives of others.

“I was, like, ‘What am I going to do this year?'” O’Neal told KOIN 6 News. “She’s like, ‘You should sell your vegan-fried chicken.’ I was like, ‘Where?'”

Shonnett O’Neal expanded Black Girl Veggies from a home-based business to the Portland farmers markets, September 2023 (KOIN)

Black Girl Veggies began as a home-based business but grew to a forward-facing enterprise when her friends suggested she sign up for the farmer’s markets in Portland.

“That’s why I’m here,” she said when KOIN 6 News visited the Black Girl Veggies booth at the King Farmers Market.

O’Neal said her diet is plant-based but she missed the frying sensation. “So I went through a bunch of things, tofu, seitan. But I’m also gluten-free.”

Enter vegan fried chicken made out of oyster mushrooms and is gluten-free.

“I use an old recipe my grandmother used to use back in the day, and I just changed the flour and the protein,” she said. “It used to be my cheat meal back in the day before I became plant-based.”

She also makes a gluten-free biscuit and a mushroom gravy with no oil. Black Girl Veggies uses locally sourced ingredients.

People who try it like it, she said.

“I like to look at the surprises on their faces,” O’Neal said, “especially the children.”

Black Girl Veggies is often at King Farmers Market at NE Wygant and 7th, and at Shemanski Park at SW Park and Main.