PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire that began on a porch spread to a house in Northeast Portland late Monday afternoon, prompting responders to call for the gas company to shut down the gas meter.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of NE Church, Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted. First responders saw smoke and determined the fire was being fed by the gas meter.

NW Natural crews arrived at the scene and handled the gas meter, PFR said.

All the residents escaped safely and the house fire was extinguished within minutes. However, a “hidden pocket of fire picked up momentum,” which led firefighters to douse the interior fire again.

Some damage was reported on the inside of the house, PF&R said.

No further information is available at this time.