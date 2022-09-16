Justin Valdivia was identified as the victim in the stabbing that occurred in the Eliot Neighborhood on Sept. 15.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The stabbing victim who died in Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood early Thursday morning has been identified as 46-year-old Justin Dale Valdivia.

Valdivia’s death was confirmed to be caused by a stab wound and the death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

At 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 15, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstances involving a weapon on the 2400 block on NE Rodney Avenue. Valdivia was already deceased when the Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762. The case number is 22-248635. Valdivia’s family requests privacy at this time.