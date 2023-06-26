Police ID’d Marlan Johnson, 24, as the victim of a NE Portland shooting on June 23, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a Northeast Portland shooting was identified Monday, while police are still seeking information about the incident.

Marlan Johnson, 24, died after he was shot in the Lloyd District neighborhood Friday night, Portland police said.

The incident occurred just after 9:45 p.m. Friday when police said they located Johnson with a gunshot wound.

Despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene and the Medical Examiner determined that it was homicide by gunshot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.