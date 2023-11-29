Portland resident Eric Bankhead, 33, was found dead at the scene of Northeast 62nd Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man killed in a late-night shooting in the Cully neighborhood on Nov. 21 has been identified, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.

Portland resident Eric Bankhead, 33, was found dead at the scene of Northeast 62nd Avenue when officials arrived around 10 p.m. A medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

According to PPB, the suspects left the scene before officers could arrive. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Bankhead’s death can contact Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-2087, or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0781. Reference Case No. 23-302936.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.