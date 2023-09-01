PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was rescued Friday morning after authorities said they were trapped in mud for over 12 hours.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a person tried to swim across a shallow pond along North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard — near the Portland Expo Center — when they became trapped in the mud, about 75 feet from solid ground.

Crews responded around 9:10 Friday morning and managed to get a rope around the victim, slowly pulling them to safety, officials said.

Once the victim was safely out, officials said they cleaned off the mud and they were taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the victim was trapped there for over 12 hours.