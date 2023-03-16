Police investigating shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland airport on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (KOIN).

No information about any potential suspect or suspects has been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two people killed at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport Wednesday have been identified.

On Thursday, a release from the Port of Portland Police Department named 24-year-old Teonjenique Elizabeth Lashay Hudson Howard — also known as TiTi — along with 19-year-old Adrian Daeshawn Granville as the victims of the deadly shooting.

No other questions have been answered by authorities and no information about any potential suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Portland Police Bureau officers and Port of Portland officers responded to the scene on the corner of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 82nd Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Loved ones of the victims gathered in the hotel parking lot for several hours afterward.

KOIN 6 News spoke to Gailen David who traveled to Portland for work and was staying at the hotel.

“I was sleeping great and then all of a sudden I heard the gunshots and they just kept going,” said David.

Gailen said after the gunfire stopped he heard screaming.

“It was blood-curdling, I heard these female screams like someone had just witnessed murder,” said Gailen.

This is a developing story.