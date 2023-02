PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The dark winter night was shinning bright for the final evening of Portland’s Winter Light Festival. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart captured the final night of the festival as skies remained clear and temperatures mild.

The Portland Winter Light festival started in 2016 with various light displays scatted across the Portland metro area this year. This year’s event ran from February 3 – 11, 2023.