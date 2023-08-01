A supermoon is when the moon's orbit is slightly closer to the earth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first of two supermoons in the month of August rose over Portland Tuesday evening. Recent wildfire smoke in Oregon helped turn the the sturgeon full moon a bright reddish, orange color over the the Portland skyline just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Supermoon rising over Portland, Ore. August 1, 2023 Supermoon rising over Portland, Ore. August 1, 2023 First of two supermoon rising over Portland, Ore. August 1, 2023 as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

A supermoon is when the moon’s orbit is slightly closer to the earth. That makes the moon appear slightly bigger and slightly brighter to the untrained eye. Another rare, blue moon happens on Aug. 30, making that the second full moon in the month of August.