PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — America’s largest rodent was born to strut. Flaunting a luxurious coat and sleek leathery tail, a beaver put on a show for local resident Greg Schramm at Whitaker Ponds Nature Park in Portland on April 28.

Schramm told KOIN 6 News that he and his wife visit the ponds regularly, but that this was his first up-close encounter with the state symbol.

“We know there’s a beaver that lives in the area because of all the trees chewed down,” Schramm said. “I’ve wanted to see one up close, so I’m always on the lookout.”

Standing on a picturesque pathway between the two ponds, Schramm started recording when he noticed an animal rise up out of the water. To his surprise, the beaver exited the water and walked directly in his direction.

“I saw something swimming towards me, and the sunset was so perfect I started filming,” he said. “As it climbed out of the water, I could tell it was bigger than a nutria. I got really excited when I saw the tail.”

A wild beaver sashays past a man in Portland on April 28, 2023. (Photo from video provided by Greg Schramm).

Trying to remain as still as possible to not frighten the animal, Schramm said he backed up slowly to give the beaver space. After a brief pause near the water’s edge, the beaver proceeded to walk directly past Schramm and into the opposite pond.

“I didn’t want to move because I was afraid of frightening [it] away,” he said. “Eventually I did move a couple steps to clear the path. After that, [it] continued on his way. When [it] was directly across from me, about 3 feet, I couldn’t believe it. So amazing.”

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Beth Quillian told KOIN 6 News that the beaver appears to be an adult. However, she said that a trained professional would need to examine the beaver to determine if it’s male or female.

Whitaker Ponds Nature Park. (Portland Parks and Recreation)

Whitaker Ponds is a public nature park operated by Portland Parks and Recreation. The park offers a half-mile loop trail, a covered gazebo and a canoe launch into Whitaker Slough. The park’s secluded ponds are surrounded by a forest of black cottonwood and thousands of native plants. The animals known to inhabit the nature park include downy woodpeckers, rabbits, garter snakes, osprey, dragonflies, otters, wood ducks and beavers.

“Whitaker Ponds is a hidden gem,” Schramm said. “We’ve seen over 45 bird species, river otters, rabbits, coyotes, nutria and now a beaver.”