PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance footage depicts the startling moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that left a robbery suspect dead.

This all unfolded Wednesday outside of Mall 205 in which Portland Police Bureau says three of their officers shot a man leaving a department store carrying stolen items.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, can be seen running away before a flurry of shots can be heard in the video. However, there are still unanswered questions as to the finer details of how the confrontation all went down.

Police say the man killed had an active warrant for his arrest and that a gun was found near him after he died.

KOIN 6 News asked Portland police if the man who was killed fired his weapon at any point, given the large number of shots that can be heard in the video. However, the police did not provide an answer to that question.

“Suddenly I heard large pops, maybe four or five shots,” recalled a man named Oleg, who was working in the vicinity during the shooting.

The deceased man is accused of robbing the Target located at Southeast Washington Street as part of the Mall 205 complex. He can be seen in the surveillance video running from the store toward Southeast 96th Avenue where he was met by police.

In the video, the man was holding items and wearing headphones. The headphones matched the ones that could be seen lying on the ground next to a gun and what appeared to be blood in a black and white photo released by police.

Oleg, who shared the video with KOIN 6 News, recalled how shocking the incident was. He said he didn’t get a clear view of the suspect at the time the shots were fired.

“I was shocked, and I was just standing there looking at it. Police were, you know, with their weapons, pointing at someone. I did not see the guy, but they were pointing.”

Though police say it is still unclear what led up to the confrontation or if the suspect fired a weapon, they did confirm he died at the scene.

The incident marks the fourth officer-involved shooting this year. The use of deadly force by police is nearly half what was reported in the last two years. However, the number of people killed by Portland police has remained the same.

Police say an internal review is underway as all three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.